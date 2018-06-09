The writing on the bottle

What are the top wine magazines in the world and why should you be interested in contributing to any of them? The answer is simple: wine magazines are a huge storehouse of information about wine and are an invaluable resource for anyone wanting to know more about the beverage. As is fast becoming the norm, one should be aware that all these wine magazines have gone digital.

The magazines have websites that are quite informative, but the casual visitor will have limited access to content. If you want the full Monty, you would have to subscribe to either the online version or the hard ...