This era's purest racer?

After Lewis Hamilton sealed his fifth Formula One drivers’ title at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, praise poured in from different quarters. It was the standard set of tributes from one and all, yet a particular statement stood out. “I would rate Lewis above Michael Schumacher, by miles,” said 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve. “There were too many question marks on how some races or championships were won (by Schumacher).

Being a champion is more than just winning. There’s very little negativity about Hamilton (in comparison).” One knows ...