Tied to a nation state

The notion of nationhood has captivated many, though most are fuzzy about what it stands for.

Is a nation what the British are protecting as they stumble into Brexit? Or what European countries have sought to defend in the cultural clash with refugees, or that which Americans seek to make great again? In India, where the idea of country and citizenship is being kneaded afresh, the nation is being defined by a bunch of negatives. Not weak, not too diverse, not too tolerant and not too intolerant either — perhaps a more accurate rendering of the ongoing debate would be that India ...