TikTok's lesson

Here’s a confession: Before April 3 this year, I had no idea that “TikTok” meant anything other than the sound made by clocks. Even that awareness was at a dimly remembered level, because it’s been ages since we’ve had a big-face clock at home that tick-tocked throughout the day.

Well, my lamentable ignorance is now a thing of the past. The moment the Madras High Court banned it earlier this month, I realised that “TikTok” was, in fact, a video-sharing platform and the latest social media sensation to scorch the internet. Since then, my ...