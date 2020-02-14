Tolerating intolerance

In the 2019 film Article 15, Ayan Ranjan, a policeman posted to a rural district in Uttar Pradesh (played by Ayushman Khurana), tells his partner Aditi in Delhi about the indifference in a village after two Dalit girls were murdered. “I will unmess the mess,” he tweets. Is unmess a word, Aditi asks.

If it is, then Aparna Vaidik’s My Son’s Inheritance: A Secret History of Lynching and Blood Justice in India takes half a step towards “unmessing” or at least revealing the inherent violence at the root of Indian culture. Ms Vaidik’s book is framed ...