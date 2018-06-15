Treasuring our past, their way

I was walking through the royal collection of art and artefacts at Windsor Castle when my aunt, who lives in London and who had taken it upon herself to show me around the city, exclaimed: “These belong to us!” Startled and immensely curious to find out what could it possibly be that the queen had in her possession that belonged to us, I followed her gaze to a glass cabinet. Inside was a pair of tassels from Tipu Sultan’s turban.

Around it, in other glass cases, were some more artefacts from India. One contained a sword that was, according to an engraved ...