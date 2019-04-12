Visual and textual artists show how Mumbai's urbanism is shifting

What images best represent Mumbai? The architectural marvels in the sea-kissed southern reaches of the city that the hop-on-hop-off tour buses like to show off? “If you’ve newly arrived here, the ‘South Bombay’ romance lasts for a week or so,” says photographer Ritesh Uttamchandani. “Then you start living in Kandivali or work somewhere like Kurla.

A lot of people don’t even see the sea for six months or a year.” His recent depictions of Mumbai focus on more granular local phenomena, unfolding in the corners and in-between spaces of suburbia. ...