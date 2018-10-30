We need to talk

What We Talk About When We Talk About Rape Sohaila Abdulali Penguin 229 pages; Rs 499 On the night of December 16, 2012, two of my friends — a man and a woman — had gone to watch Life of Pi at a movie theatre in South Delhi. Failing to make it in time for the last Metro, they decided to take an autorickshaw and my male friend had to accompany the woman right to her doorstep.

There is nothing unusual with this account, except when they woke up the next day to a chilling account of a young woman’s gang-rape and brutal assault. She was watching the same film ...