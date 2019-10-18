What has changed a year after #MeToo in India enabled women to speak up?

In a high-rise steel-and-glass building in Gurugram, the conversation among colleagues is perhaps best described as casual. “How stupid was it to get caught?” says a young man, “Who says these things on Messages?” He then tells his male colleague to proceed with caution, else he’ll be “MeToo-ed”.

A female colleague adds light-heartedly, “Tere ko andar karwa dungi zyada bakwas kia toh (I’ll have you put behind bars if you spout such nonsense).” A year after India’s MeToo movement outed sexual harassers on social media, ...