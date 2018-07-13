What makes a saint?

There is only one real way that an Indian escapes caste. This is, of course, through asceticism. The sadhu, the monk and the nun are not seen through the lens of his or her caste.

Their giving up the business of the world and its material possessions includes surrendering their caste identity. Other than this valve, there is no other release for an Indian on the matter of caste. I was thinking about this when I came across an unusual story reported a few days ago out of Ayodhya by the wire agency ANI. It said that “in order to keep a tab on the growing number of culprits, hiding in ...