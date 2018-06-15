What makes Indian-American children such formidable spellers?

Indian, ESPN and prime time are words you would normally hesitate to use in the same sentence. Our sporting facility is embarrassingly limited, and baseball and American football are as alien to us as a polar bear would be to the Atacama Desert.

Yet, for the past two decades, following every Memorial Day weekend, a bunch of Indians has been astonishing us with sorcerous feats on ESPN, some of which have included “koinonia”, “marocain”, “gesellschaft”, “scherenschnitte” and “guetapens”. What do these superhuman athletes ...