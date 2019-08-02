When disorder sparks joy

When my wife and I moved to Delhi from Washington, DC, in the summer of 2012, 21 of the 23 boxes we had shipped over comprised only books. Many of them had survived since I had left Kuwait as a 17-year-old in 1994 through stints in various countries and cities.

A couple of months ago it looked as if those same books might not make it through another move, this time a few hundred metres down the road from our old flat to the new one we had just rented. My wife, reasonably, and not just because she had been watching Marie Kondo, argued for a stocktaking and, eventually, a winnowing down to ...