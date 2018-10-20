Why Annapurna Devi chose her musical gift over a celebrity husband

30 March 1955 The last item of the music conference organized by the Constitution Club of New Delhi was a jugalbandi presentation by Ravi Shankar and Annapurna Shankar… That day’s programme began with Annapurna’s recital of Ragashree. Annapurna started the alap in the mandrasaptak. Ravi Shankar occasionally touched a few notes in the madhyasaptak.

After some time Ravi Shankar came down to the mandrasaptak and rested on the kharaj string. The two strings of the chakari and the strings of taraf created resonance. After this Ravi Shankar and Annapurna started ...