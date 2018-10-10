Why our freedom is in danger

The People vs. Democracy Yascha Mounk Harvard University Press 328 pages Rs 699 There is little doubt that we live today in an era of democratic recession.

Across the world, in democracies, new and old, we witness the relentless rise of populism, often associated with a lurch towards authoritarianism. Yascha Mounk, who teaches politics at Harvard, dissects these political trends, identifies their structural origins and postulates what could rescue liberal democracy from the existential dilemma that beset it. Mr Mounk makes an important distinction between ...