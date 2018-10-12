Wine for thought

There was a time when winemakers worldwide were very excited about the growth prospects for wine in India. Here was a country with a population of 1.1 billion that consumed only 3 million cases of wine — equivalent to just 25 ml per capita, as against a world average of some 3.3 litres.

Even China quaffed 1.1 litres per capita! Projecting a per capita wine consumption of 1 litre in 20 years would give us a market of 1.6 billion litres or 180 million cases — which meant a lot of opportunities to sell wines to Indians. Sadly, nothing of the sort is likely to happen. For ...