Wine policies in India

With the Modi juggernaut powering back to a thumping majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, what does this presage for the wine industry in India? As everybody knows, alcoholic beverages are a state subject in India — which means that every state (and Union Territory) has its own rules and regulations and duties and taxes on the stuff.

Imports come under the purview of central customs and excise, which since 2009 levies a basic customs duty on all alcoholic beverages @ 150 per cent of assessable value (which is the CIF cost plus one per cent). Star hotels and restaurants ...