Wines and myths

As a keen observer of and commentator on the wine market in India for nearly 25 years, I thought it high time that some myths were busted about this market. Myth #1: The wine market in India has grown significantly in the past few years.

Wine volumes in India are still minuscule by international standards: a beggarly 30 ml per capita in 2017, against a world average of 3.35 litres. This is mostly due to high prices. High taxes and the fragmented nature of the market increase marketing, distribution and compliance costs: alcoholic beverages in India are a state subject, and ...