ZZ quits at the top

After Real Madrid lifted Ol’ Big Ears, aka the Champions League trophy, for the third year in succession, its superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were ambivalent in victory.

Bale, coming off the bench, scored a bicycle kick to put Real 2-1 up with the sort of astonishing fast twitch reflex that serves as a reminder of why he cost around 100 million euros and why you’re sitting on the sofa watching, with, if you’re lucky, the consolation of shami kebabs and beer for company. Ronaldo, far and away Real’s top goalscorer with an incredible 450 goals in just ...