Govt may roll over Rs 62,000 cr in fuel, fertiliser subsidies to FY21

In a bid to meet the challenging fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20, the Narendra Modi government could leave as much as Rs 62,000 crore in fuel and fertiliser subsidy arrears unpaid and roll over that amount to FY21, officials involved in the making of the Budget said.

The measure has been necessitated because the Centre anticipates a shortfall in tax revenues this year, and expenditure commitments will certainly go up as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party seeks to fulfil some of the welfare promises made in its 2019 election ...