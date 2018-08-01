100,000 jobs: TCS tech backbone for Indian Railways' largest recruitment

The country’s largest transporter has joined hands with the largest information technology services provider to conduct what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the technology partner of the Indian Railways, which plans to hire about 100,000 people this year through phase-wise online examinations, commencing August 9. The Railway Recruitment Board has received 4.75 million applications against the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALPs) and technicians (Level-2), and 19 million applications against ...