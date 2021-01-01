106% spike in 350cc-plus bikes drives Royal Enfield's Dec sales up 37%

-
Royal Enfield's sales rose by 37 per cent in December 2020 to 68,995 units from 50,416 units in December 2019. The growth was higher in the above 350cc segment.
Models with engine capacity of up to 350cc rose by 33 per cent ot 63,580 units from 47,788 units, while models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose by 106 per cent to 5,415 units from 2,628 units, last year.
Nine-month show
Sales during the nine months to December 2020 this fiscal were down 24 per cent to 4,07,746 units from 5,33,089 units a year ago.
Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc dropped by 22 per cent to 3,71,073 units from 4,73,034 units, while those above 350cc dropped by 39 per cent to 36,673 units from 60,055 units.
