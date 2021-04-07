1mg starts healthcare service for seniors in Columbia Pacific Communities

Digital healthcare platform has become the official e-healthcare partner of Columbia Pacific Communities for all its present and future communities in the backdrop of rising COvid-19 cases in the country.

Post this partnership, senior residents of Columbia Pacific Communities will have priority access to order medicines and health products, diagnostic tests, doctor consultations and other curated services, with multiple payment options and premium support. Columbia Pacific Communities is a senior living community operator with close to 1,600 residential units under management in 5 cities and 9 communities across India.

“Senior citizens are a vital part of our ecosystem and it is important that we recognize their unique needs and provide them personalised and easy-to-access healthcare. We always strive to offer the best user experience for all customers - and we are excited about the opportunity to serve this important segment, and the difference we can make to the lives and lifestyles of residents of Columbia Pacific Communities,” said Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder,

With this partnership, we are strengthening our promise of helping seniors live healthier for longer, which is an extension of our brand philosophy of Positive Ageing.” said Mohit Nirula, Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Pacific Communities.