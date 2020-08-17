JUST IN
Business Standard

2021 will be make-or-break year for Volkswagen in India: Steffen Knapp

From the HQ, the clear message is that we have been affected by the Covid-19 situation and we posted our first-ever loss of almost a billion euros

Topics
Volkswagen | Passenger Vehicles | SUVs

Pavan Lall 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp, who has been heading the business in the country for three years, tells Pavan Lall that he has launched two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and plans two more next year. He says the parent company remains committed to its plans despite the slump in the automobile industry.

Edited excerpts: Are you redrawing your 2.0 strategy for India and what’s the message from your headquarters in Wolfsburg? We are completely focused on India 2.0. Everything is on track. From the HQ, the clear message is that we have been affected by the ...

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 06:06 IST

