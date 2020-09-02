3one4 Capital launches $100 million fund to back early-stage start-ups

Early-stage 3one4 has announced the first close of its third fund, which has a corpus of $100 million. This fund will be invested in up to 30 in areas such as health, machine-driven intelligent services, edtech, agritech, and logistics with an average ticket size between $500,000 and $4 million.

The Bengaluru-based VC will continue to support an active follow-on strategy to back its investments into later stages.

“The current paradigm shift has demanded the acceleration of disruptive business models and a rebalancing of the early-stage investment lens. With this new fund, 3one4 Capital is purpose-built to be deeply involved across the lifecycle of the next innovation engines from India,” said Siddarth Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital.

The third fund has already subscribed over 40 per cent of its targeted corpus of $100 million with commitments from new and existing investors. These investors include family offices, endowments, foundations, as well as corporate and financial institutional investors.

“By deepening our access to strategic corporations and investors, we can now direct more meaningful capital through the firm’s bottoms-up selection routines to discover the next set of generational from India,” said Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, 3one4 Capital. The VC has a portfolio of diverse startups including Yulu, Licious, ToneTag and