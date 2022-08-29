45th Reliance AGM Meet 2022: New announcement, key points, and highlights

Mukesh Ambani addressed the shareholders via video conferencing on Jio's website and social media handles at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at 2 pm.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman & MD announced a 5G rollout plan - " has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali 2022 we'll launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata," said .

What is Reliance AGM Meet?

Reliance AGM Meet is a live event that addresses shareholders via video conferencing and an interactive three-dimensional (3D) zone. The event has been organized digitally for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reliance AGM Meet 2022: New announcements

Jio introduced the 'world's largest, 'standalone' Jio 5G services. The length of Jio's optic fibre is 1.1 million kilometres. Union communications and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the government will roll out 5G services in India by October. claims that Reliance added 223K new jobs in India. Reliance is committed to investing Rs 2000 billion investment in 5G network expansion. Jio True 5G will have a broadband speed of 1 gigabyte per second, making it faster than many other networks. Jio will be partnering with Meta, Google, Microsoft and Intel for cutting-edge technology and cloud data. Jio will make India a data-powered economy, claims Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance AGM Meet 2022: Key points

In 2021, the tapped into the green energy sector with a budget of Rs 750 billion. In 2020, the company's most crucial announcement was the installation of Google as a minority investor in the company. Jio Book Laptop did not get launched on Krishna Godavari Dhirubhai-6 will account for India's 30% of total gas production. Jio is collaborating with Qualcomm for the latest 5G adoption. Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon shared the stage with Mukesh Ambani and talked about the partnership for the next generation of networks. Cristiano Amon stated that mmWave will be a critical component of 5G for enabling a broadband-like fibre experience. He also said that the 5G rollout is a top priority. 5G networks are likely to introduce first in 13 major cities such as Bengaluru Delhi, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Reliance AGM Meet 2022: Where and how?

The meeting started at 2 pm and here's how you can watch the Reliance AGM Meet 2022 using the sources and directions given below.

First, we visited Jio's official website We found an option to join the meeting. Once we clicked on "Join the meeting", we were redirected to https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/ There, we found an option to enter. After entering, we were asked to fill in login details. Then, we typed the captcha code and logged in to attend the Reliance AGM Meet 2022.

Apart from that, one can visit Jio's or Reliance Industries' handle. One can also activate the WhatsApp chatbot. According to the Press Trust of India, Reliance has activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot which can be activated with a generic 'hi' message. The chatbot can answer most of your queries.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)