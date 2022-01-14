5G will not boost ARPU at once, Voda Idea tells telecom regulator

If you thought the introduction of 5G will help boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) of telcos and help them jack up their profits, think again. A recent submission to the Telecom Regulatory authority of India (TRAI) by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) states that data from 23 countries which have launched 5G services has shown that their overall weighted ARPU in the first six to 10 quarters went up by a mere 1 per cent.

More importantly, in 13 of these countries, the ARPU actually fell after 5G was introduced. For example, it declined by 2 per cent in Australia, by 4.4 per cent in ...