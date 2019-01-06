65% of Indian consumers prefer to purchase online via smartphone: Report

Picture this: You are scrolling through your social media platform of choice and something catches your eye. Your favourite superhero t-shirt is available, in the exact size and shape that you were seeking. Click on the link intending to buy it right away and then, the page takes forever to load, or the website asks you to create an account and when you do, the product is out of stock.

Worse still, you make the payment and the merchant site crashes and you are in a limbo about what happened to the order. Frustrating? Yes. Rare occurrence? No. For almost 400 million people accessing ...