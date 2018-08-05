Online shopping: How fashion brands can push buyers from cart to wallet

Friction in the aisles can lead to millions of rupees lost in potential sales online says a new report that urges brands to turn the spotlight on the mobile experience being offered to consumers.

According to the Zero Friction Future Report on the Indian fashion industry from Facebook, based on a study by KPMG and Nielsen, apparel and accessories brands across the spectrum — be it from traditional brick-and-mortar companies or new digital marketplaces — are losing out potentially on $5-$9 billion worth of sales because consumers are not going down the entire length of ...