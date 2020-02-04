70 models to be unveiled as tech takes centre stage at Auto Expo 2020

Automakers are set to take the wraps off 70 models at the 2020, a biennial congregation of some of the largest brands in the world, which opens for the public on Friday.

The six-day event, one of the most prominent on the global motor show calendar, is taking place against the backdrop of the decade’s worst and most prolonged slowdown.

Owing to the poor market condition and tepid sentiments, the size of the show has shrunk compared to the last edition, which took place in 2018. A majority of the two-wheeler makers, and several car and commercial vehicle makers have opted out of this year’s show, which opens for the media on Wednesday.

The show will see participation of 112 brands, as opposed to 119 in the last edition, while 70 models will be unveiled this year. The 2018 edition, hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association and the Confederation of Indian Industry, saw 80 unveilings.





The absence of some brands this year is being compensated by a raft of new entrants. More than 30 products and concepts will be showcased by first-time participants, which include carmakers such as Kia Motors India, MG Motor India, Great Wall Motors, Olectra Greentech, FAW Haima among others.

The big shift this year, says Avik Chattopadhyay, founder Expereal, “is a display of technology and not just products”, with the broader theme being mobility solutions.

Riding on the disruption that has been sweeping the auto industry globally, the theme at the pavilions of various passenger vehicle makers, including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, is mobility.

Also, for the first time, the list of participants includes a telecom brand. Reliance’s Jio will be showcasing its connected mobility solution at the show.

Seeking to tap into the growing influence of social media in automobile buying decision the has tied up with Facebook.

This would enable mobile users to keep track of auto launches and technologies through short videos and live shows on AutoExpo2020’s Facebook and Instagram handles. Leading creators and influencers from the auto industry will create and share the content.



“The idea behind engaging with Facebook is to create unique content about the industry and amplify it to the global level,” said Expereal’s Chattopadhyay, whose firm has been working with the organisers.