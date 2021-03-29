87% domestic businesses considering flexible remote working models: Report

As countries around the world grappled with lockdowns, people rapidly adopted remote work and video conferencing solutions. Through the swift and effective implementation of remote work, businesses were able to save both money and jobs that may have been lost as a result of the pandemic.

According to a BCG-Zoom report, while 47 per cent of businesses surveyed in India expect a third of their employees to work remotely after the pandemic, a whopping 93 per cent agreed that video conferencing tools will continue to be essential beyond the pandemic.

For India, the survey sampled people across 993 small and medium enterprises cross multiple industries. Here is a snapshot of the global working outlook.



