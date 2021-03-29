87% domestic businesses considering flexible remote working models: Report

-
ALSO READ
90% start-ups, SMEs unwilling to continue remote working post Covid: Report
Virtual yoga to empathy: Amazon scales up remote work culture innovations
WFH to 'phygital' and virtual commute: How Covid has changed working world
Remote working is risky: How to fend off potential cyber attacks
Entrepreneurs-by-chance who set up a thriving marketplace for gig workers
-
As countries around the world grappled with lockdowns, people rapidly adopted remote work and video conferencing solutions. Through the swift and effective implementation of remote work, businesses were able to save both money and jobs that may have been lost as a result of the pandemic.
According to a BCG-Zoom report, while 47 per cent of businesses surveyed in India expect a third of their employees to work remotely after the pandemic, a whopping 93 per cent agreed that video conferencing tools will continue to be essential beyond the pandemic.
For India, the survey sampled people across 993 small and medium enterprises cross multiple industries. Here is a snapshot of the global working outlook.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU