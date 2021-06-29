A 2019 investigation of Bombay Dyeing may delay Go Air IPO by a month

A 2019 investigation of Bombay Dyeing by market regulator Sebi has put a brake on the initial public offering process of sister company Go Air. The Wadia group-owned low cost airline had earlier planned to launch the IPO to raise Rs 3,600 crore by August, but may be forced to postpone it by a month or two as Sebi completes its investigation.

People involved with the process said that the company is expecting to hit the market by mid-September. “This is a 2019 enquiry against another group company and has nothing to do with Go Air. So the process certainly is not going to be ...