A big leap in difficult times: BS-VI shift to test automakers' resilience

As India battles the Covid-10 pandemic, the big shift from the BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms will take effect in 24 hours. In the three years from BS-IV to BS-VI, car makers had to overhaul the entire manufacturing ecosystem to ensure calibration that fits in well with the technology choices, while keeping a tight leash on costs.

Together with their suppliers, automakers pumped in Rs 10,000 crore for the changeover. Home-grown manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp had no prior experience. It was tougher for firms ...