A brand of many firsts, the JK Group trying to live up to its legacy

The British-era company, which started as textiles business, has diversified significantly into other businesses to become the conglomerate it is today

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Last year, as the JK Group celebrated its 135th founder’s day, it was also a personal milestone for its patriarch Raghupati Singhania, whose association with the company neared the 50-year mark. From the time he joined the company in 1970 at a young age of 22, Raghupati learnt everything on the job.

He got so engrossed in the daily works of the group and its rapid expansion across diversified sectors that his plan of pursuing an MBA from MIT did not materialise. However, the senior Singhania is now busy passing on all the knowledge he gathered over half a century to his grandson, ...

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 02:37 IST

