A hard task master: NCLAT chairman ruffles many feathers, yet again

Expect the unexpected when waiting for retired Justice Sudhanshu Jyoti Mukhopadhaya currently chairman of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), to deliver a judgment. He is best known for his 2013 order that recriminalised homosexuality by upholding the British-era Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

The judgment was later overturned by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Mukhopadhyaya’s latest ruling restoring Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman came as a rude shock to the salt-to-software behemoth. In his post-retirement stint as NCLAT chairperson, the ...