A hide-and seek-game that's disrupting property rental brokerage business

The company doesn't display its nameplate publicly. It discourages its employees from flashing their company ID cards. As if this were not enough, the firm has, quite painstakingly, also changed its office location on Google map.

If you're imagining the company is engaging in any illegal activity and trying to dodge the law, you couldn't be further from the truth. It is, instead, a huge disruptor and its battle is against deeply-entrenched incumbents. The company in discussion is NoBroker, a Bengaluru-based start-up that is slowly transforming the way houses are ...