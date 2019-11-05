JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Birla Corp net profit up 450% at Rs 88 crore in September quarter

Despite global headwinds, India to see $52 bn worth of M&A deals in 2019
Business Standard

A year after resolution, Monnet's DRI plant running at 100% capacity

The third of a four-part series on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code takes a look at how the steel firm's turnaround plan was to be undertaken in phases

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

The only facility operational at Monnet Ispat & Energy at the time of acquisition by AION and JSW Steel was the direct reduced iron (DRI) plant. A year later, the DRI plant is running at 100 per cent capacity, as is the pellet plant and the earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation (EBIDTA) is positive amid a challenging environment.

Monnet, which owed banks Rs 11,000 crore, was one of the 12 non-performing assets (NPAs) mandated for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A Rs 2,875 crore resolution plan, submitted jointly by AION and JSW ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU