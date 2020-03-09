AB Fashion changes style as Zara, H&M strengthen grip in Indian market

As rivals Zara, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and Uniqlo strengthen their grip over the Indian market, Aditya Birla (AB) Fashion is looking at ways to counter their widening reach and influence. To do that it has changed over to a 12-season calendar, infusing fresh styles into its retail stores and apparel collections every month instead of six times a year, as it did in the past.

Plus a stronger digital outreach, through advertisements, ease-of-use and discovery features on its site and a strong ethnic wear collection are part of its moves to add power to the brands in its portfolio. For the ...