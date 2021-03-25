ABT enters wellness segment with flavoured drink under 'Mirakle' brand

ABT Limited, one of south India’s largest corporate houses with interests in transportation and autodelaerships, has forayed into the wellness segment under the brand 'Mirakle'. After a wellness clinic, the company has now launched a flavoured drink.

Mirakle is a vitamin C immunity drink that was launched recently in Mumbai, after a soft launch in Tamil Nadu.

The drink is infused with 1000mg of vitamin C: This mango flavoured drink comes in a 200ml aseptic pack. Approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the pack is priced at Rs 50 for the variant containing sugar and Rs 60 for sugar free version.

Mirakle is more effective than oral vitamin C capsules and the absorption rate of nutrients in the drink is 98 per cent, said Manickam Mahalingam, chairman & managing director, ABT LTD.

“Given the viral infections that are being discovered everyday, and our current lifestyle, there is a dire need to stress on building and improving one’s overall health. Mumbai is a very promising market and we hope to strengthen our footprint across the country as well. Soon, we are planning to launch Mirakle in the international market,” he said.

Manufacturing plants are located at the plant of Sakthi Sugars Limited, a group company, in Tamil Nadu. The 4,000 sq ft facility produce 200,000 packs per day. Until January 2021, Mirakle manufactured 900,000 tetra packs.

Current monthly sales of Mirakle aare around 60,000 packs a month and the company is targeting around 200,000 packs a month in 2021-22.

The company did a soft launch in Tamil Nadu market at the end of March 2020 and last month it launched the product in Mumbai and Pune. By the end of 2021 it will go a pan India.

Currently, the product is available across 400 stores in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai area, where it is available across Wellness Forever stores.

Mirakle is being exported to Singapore at present and the company is in talks with distributors in the Gulf.

Manickam said. “When we started, our mission was to ensure that we create awareness about the importance of vitamin C for building the body’s immunity. Mirakle provides you with the nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Apart from that, it is also a collagen-rich drink which is good for joints, skin, and hair. Our aim is to see Mirakle become an integral part of people’s everyday nutrition for their overall well-being.”

The company claims that Mirakle has the highest concentration of vitamin C than any other product available at present as nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal mode with elements such as lysine and proline, buffered with phospholipids. The anti-oxidants in Mirakle help in fighting cardiovascular diseases, muscular degeneration and neutralise oxidative stress. By energising the mitochondria - the powerhouse of the cell - one can also cope with stress and metabolic disorders.