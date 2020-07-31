Accel to acquire Redington's computer repair and peripheral business

Accel Ltd has signed a share purchase agreement with to acquire Ensure Support Services (India) Ltd for a Rs 31 crore in cash.

Ensure Support Services is into computer repairs and communication equipment peripherals. In 2019-20 the company reported a turnover of Rs 105.75 crore.

Accel will acquire 100 per cent ownership consisting of 4.5 million equity shares at Rs 10 each.

Ensure Support Services is in the business of providing after-sales support in the nature of warranty fulfillment services, spare parts management, infrastructure management, and break-fix maintenance as paid services, managed print services and e-waste management independently or on behalf of Original equipment manufacturers (OEM).