JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

UPL: Favourable conditions in key markets to boost growth in coming qtrs
Business Standard

Accel to acquire Redington's computer repair and peripheral business

Signs agreement to acquire Ensure Support Services (India) Ltd for Rs 31 crore in cash

Topics
Redington | Companies

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
Accel will acquire 100 per cent ownership consisting of 4.5 million equity shares at Rs 10 each.

Accel Ltd has signed a share purchase agreement with Redington to acquire Ensure Support Services (India) Ltd for a Rs 31 crore in cash.

Ensure Support Services is into computer repairs and communication equipment peripherals. In 2019-20 the company reported a turnover of Rs 105.75 crore.

Accel will acquire 100 per cent ownership consisting of 4.5 million equity shares at Rs 10 each.

Ensure Support Services is in the business of providing after-sales support in the nature of warranty fulfillment services, spare parts management, infrastructure management, and break-fix maintenance as paid services, managed print services and e-waste management independently or on behalf of Original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU