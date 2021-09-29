Acceldata raises $35mn in Series B funding led by Insight Partners

-
ALSO READ
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
6 start-ups join unicorn club this week; 150 likely by 2025, say experts
Srei Eqpt Finance gets $250 mn equity infusion offer from global PE funds
IsGoingOnline raises Rs 1.5 cr in pre-Series A led by Artha Venture Fund
WeRize raises $8mn in Series A led by 3one4 Capital, Picus and others
-
Acceldata, the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud founded by two Indian founders, has raised $35 million in Series B led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners with participation from new investor March Capital and existing investors Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.
This funding will be used tor expand its capabilities across data quality, data pipeline monitoring, and system infrastructure to enable enterprises to achieve operational excellence, innovation agility, and higher returns on their data initiatives.
In India, Acceldata will utilize 1/3rd of the fund in R&D and building cutting-edge products in the data observability space. The company is also committed to expanding its engineering team in Bengaluru and plans to increase the current headcount from 90 to 220 by the end of 2022.
Rohit Choudhary, Acceldata's CEO and co-founder said: "Our Data Observability Cloud is purpose-built to help businesses simplify complex data operations, expand data usage, and meet growing business requirements, all while reducing costs and increasing data engineering productivity."
Acceldata's products offer observability across data quality, data pipelines, and system infrastructure, in real-time, using AI and machine learning algorithms. This helps Acceldata customers, like PhonePe (Walmart), Oracle, True Corporation, and PubMatic eliminate data complexity, scale data usage, and generate improved business outcomes.
"Acceldata leads the market with a cloud platform that delivers true data observability that is continuous and comprehensive for complex enterprises," said George Mathew, Managing Director, Insight Partners.
In October 2020, when Acceldata raised its Series A round led by Sorenson Ventures, the company had tripled its revenue from 2019 to 2020 and added a variety of new Global 2000 customers, including Oracle, PubMatic, and True Digital, among many others. Acceldata now has customers in eight countries and more than 100 employees across the world.
"Data pipelines are like modern supply chains for digital information. When they break, business grinds to a halt. Yet no one was providing an effective data observability stack, and most companies don't have the time, resources, or capabilities to build their own." said Ashwin Rajeeva, Acceldata's Co-Founder and CTO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU