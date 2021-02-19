Accenture CEO stresses on zero-waste, says future lies in sustainable biz

Underlining the importance of zero waste emissions, has said that every business will be a sustainable business in future.

“Back in 2013, we said every business will be a digital business. Today our prediction is every business will be a sustainable business,” said the company CEO Julie Sweet, while speaking at the 29th edition of the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.

Sustainable businesses are ones where you are constantly upsillking your employees which makes them more agile. Hence, these employees are more efficient from an energy perspective, said Sweet, while adding that has been investing $1 billion every year to upskill its people.

“We believe that being sustainable makes you more successful and those who have combined sustainability into their business strategy are 2.5 times more successful than those have not,” she added.

The global technology giant had last year announced that it will become a zero emission company by 2025 by powering offices with 100 per cent renewable energy, engaging key suppliers to reduce their emissions and equipping Accenture’s people to make climate-smart travel decisions. Sweet said that in India the company is already recycling 75 per cent of its waste.