Accenture CEO stresses on zero-waste, says future lies in sustainable biz

-
ALSO READ
India born Bhaskar Ghosh named Accenture's chief strategy officer
Start-ups emerge out of Covid shadow, expand runway: Nasscom survey
IT sector to grow by 2% to $194 bn, add 138,000 employees in FY21: Nasscom
There is a shortage of digital skills across sectors: Nasscom president
Nasscom submits feedback on non-personal data draft report, identifies gaps
-
Underlining the importance of zero waste emissions, Accenture has said that every business will be a sustainable business in future.
“Back in 2013, we said every business will be a digital business. Today our prediction is every business will be a sustainable business,” said the company CEO Julie Sweet, while speaking at the 29th edition of the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.
Sustainable businesses are ones where you are constantly upsillking your employees which makes them more agile. Hence, these employees are more efficient from an energy perspective, said Sweet, while adding that Accenture has been investing $1 billion every year to upskill its people.
“We believe that being sustainable makes you more successful and those companies who have combined sustainability into their business strategy are 2.5 times more successful than those have not,” she added.
The global technology giant had last year announced that it will become a zero emission company by 2025 by powering offices with 100 per cent renewable energy, engaging key suppliers to reduce their emissions and equipping Accenture’s people to make climate-smart travel decisions. Sweet said that in India the company is already recycling 75 per cent of its waste.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU