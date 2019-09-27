Accenture earning, record order bookings hint at good time for IT sector

Record order bookings and steady revenue guidance by global IT services major Accenture has brought good news for the Indian IT industry. Market experts say Accenture’s fourth quarter earnings indicated only a marginal impact of the trade war, Brexit, or slowdown fears in the US, on client spending.

This augurs well for Indian IT firms, most of which witnessed strong revenue growth in the June quarter. “Accenture’s reported strong growth in outsourcing in Q4 is a boost to sentiment. The record high order booking indicates large deals are out there, and firms ...