Accenture helps Britannia digitise manufacturing units, warehouses

has helped Industries Ltd (BIL), India’s largest bakery foods company with presence in over 80 countries, accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience through a digital transformation programme.

As part of the partnership with Britannia, designed, developed and deployed a technology system based on SAP S/4HANA. The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organisation and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions.

The enterprise-wide programme is focused on modernising Britannia’s business model by digitising essential services and processes, allowing the company to better respond to changing market trends. For Britannia’s large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to speed up digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes.

“Technology is a critical enabler for business leaders looking to spot and respond to evolving consumer and market demands,” said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture’s Products practice in India. “By transforming Britannia’s core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also creates a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today’s integrated marketplace.”

By digitising more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, can significantly reduce operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives. The system will improve inventory optimisation, product availability and workforce productivity for by building more effective business processes across manufacturing, finance, sales and supply chain management.

“Despite the challenging business environment in the past year, we have witnessed a steady growth in our business performance. At Britannia, we are committed to expanding to new product categories in line with consumer expectations and our vision of entering one new market every year,” said N Venkataraman, executive director & chief financial officer, Britannia. “We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies,” he said.

Accenture’s Consumer Goods & Services industry group helps businesses innovate and grow — from enabling front-office transformation to building intelligent enterprises underpinned by technology and analytics — to help them achieve consumer relevance.