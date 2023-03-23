Accenture to cut 2.5% of workforce, reduces growth forecast for FY23

IT services firm said on Thursday it will lay off 19,000 employees, or 2.5 per cent of its headcount, to reduce costs. The company cut its growth forecast and estimated the job cuts will cost $1.2 billion in severance.

The company said in a regulatory filing that while it continues to hire to support growth, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 it has initiated actions to streamline operations at its non-billable corporate functions.

“Over the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5% of our current workforce), and we expect over half of these departures will consist of people in our non-billable corporate functions,” said the company in the filing, which is part of its Q2 fiscal FY23 report.

The company also reduced its growth forecasts for the year, it reduced the higher end of its full year revenue guidance. said that for fiscal 2023, it now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8 per cent to 10 per cent in local currency, compared to 8% to 11% previously.

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $15.81 billion, compared with $15.05 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 5 per cent in U.S. dollars.

New bookings for the quarter were a record $22.1 billion, with consulting bookings of $10.7 billion and managed services bookings of $11.4 billion.

The impact of macroeconomic uncertainty was seen in the company’s consulting business, which was down 1 per cent. Managed Services revenues were $7.54 billion, an increase of 12 per cent in US dollars.

“Our strong financial results this quarter again demonstrate that our ability to bring together industry, functional and technology expertise as well as managed services continues to differentiate us with our clients. Our record bookings reflect the confidence and trust that our clients have in us to create value and help them transform at speed,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of .

"We are also taking steps to lower our costs in fiscal year 2024 and beyond while continuing to invest in our business and our people to capture the significant growth opportunities ahead,” said Sweet.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Accenture initiated actions to streamline operations, transform non-billable corporate functions and consolidate office space to reduce costs. The company recorded $244 million in business optimization costs during the second quarter and expects to record total costs of approximately $1.5 billion through fiscal 2024.

Accenture estimated $1.2 billion for severance and $300 million for consolidation of office space, with approximately $800 million expected in fiscal 2023 and $700 million in fiscal 2024.