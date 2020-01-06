Accenture, Zoho at centre of Twitter storm for agreeing to attend RSS event

Technology firms and found themselves at the centre of a controversy on Monday. This came after a user pointed out that top executives of these firms were attending a (RSS) event for IT professionals in Chennai.



With popular sentiment not in favour of the government because of the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens across the country, as well as the recent attack on students, several users took to the microblogging platform.



They questioned the for supporting the right wing (RSS), regarded as the ideological backbone of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Zoho’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu is set to be the chief guest while Accenture’s managing director (MD) & head of operations (Chennai) Rama S Ramachandran is to be the guest of honour at the ‘Resurgent Bharath’ event scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 2.



Several users called for a boycott of and services.



“People if you do business with @ @zohosocial @zohocrm, you are funding the RSS. People if you do business with @ , you are funding RSS. You are funding fascists in India,” said one user.



Zoho, co-founded by Vembu, is a web-based online office suite, like Microsoft Office, which provides word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, databases, note-taking, wikis, web conferencing, customer relationship management, project management and invoicing, among other applications.



Several people also questioned the companies’ policies on allowing their employees to attend such events organised by “religious organisations.”



Vembu tweeted his response, “I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks.”



An email sent to the company regarding its policy on such matters did not elicit a response until going to press.



“I am not going to renew my licence with @zoho,” said one Twitter user.



Accenture had also not responded to an email request for comment until the time of going to press.



The RSS has been reaching out to techies since a over a decade now. It holds “shakhas” over the weekends in different cities, including Bengaluru and Gurugram. One of the volunteers, it has been reported, set up the IT Milan app, and there is a blog on IT Milan as well.



With an aim to take its nationalistic agenda to a wider group of people in the country, the IT Milans do not host the usual “shakha” activities but let techies talk about subjects that may be unrelated to politics. The idea is to instill patriotism through stories and discussions. Techies from prominent IT and trechnology often attend these shakhas.

