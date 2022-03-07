ACME and Norway-based Scatec to develop green ammonia in Oman

-
Gurugram based ACME Group signed an agreement with Norway-based Scatec ASA for a 50:50 joint venture, to "design, develop, build, and operate a large-scale green ammonia facility in Oman."
In a public statement, ACME said the first phase of the facility is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually and will be expanded to 1.2 million tonnes per annum with about 3.5 GW of electrolyser capacity, which will be powered by 5.5 GW of the solar PV plant.
The facility will be located in the Duqm Special Economic Zone of Oman. Potentially, the facility can be further expanded in later phases at the same location, ACME said.
The company in March last year had announced setting up large-scale facility for production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Oman at an initial investment of $2.5 billion.
Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder & Chairman, ACME Group said, "Given the strategic location of the project, technical insights and cost-effective solutions that ACME has developed for the project of this kind, along with internationally proven project development capabilities of Scatec, I believe jointly we will be a formidable player in accelerating the adoption of this green fuel globally."
