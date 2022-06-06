ACME Cleantech to invest Rs 52,000 crore for hydrogen, ammonia plant

-
ALSO READ
Cleantech start-up Sistema.bio raises $15 million in Series B round
Are the plants in your house not growing? Tips to keep indoor flora alive
ACME and Norway-based Scatec to develop green ammonia in Oman
India is bidding adieu to thermal plants: What happens to coal demand?
Will Virat-Anushka endorsement turn the fortunes for plant-based meats?
-
Renewable Energy company ACME Cleantech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 52,000 crore in setting up a hydrogen and ammonia plant with associated solar power unit in Mangaluru, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The Gurugram-based firm signed the MoU in presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “The state government will provide all support and cooperation for speedy implementation of the project,” he said.
The MoU was signed by E V Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary in the commerce and industries department, and Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer of ACME Cleantech Solutions.
Bommai was quoted as saying in the meeting, “It has been proved again that Karnataka is the most ideal destination for investments. Karnataka has been successful in drawing highest foreign direct investments among the states in the country. The FDI inflow during the last three quarters is testimony to this achievement.”
ACME Group has established a hydrogen-ammonia solar plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which produces 5 megawatts-peak of green hydrogen scalable to 10 MWp. The plant will help save about 4,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.
The firm has built a solar portfolio of over 6 gigawatts-peak and operates over 1.5 GWp of capacity with another 10 GWp under construction. These are spread across 13 states in India and Oman.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU