Actis plans to launch $500-mn India-focused real estate fund this year

Actis, the UK-based fund manager, wishes to launch a $500 million (Rs 3,500 crore) India-focused real estate fund this year, said sources in the know. This would be the first India-focused real estate fund launched by any global fund manager since US-based JP Morgan raised one in 2014.

It would be the second fund raising by Actis after acquiring the Asian real estate portfolio of Standard Chartered Private Equity for about $700 million last year. It raised around $600 million from investors to buy the portfolio from Standard Chartered. “Though Brookfield and Blackstone have raised ...