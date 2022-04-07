Actis to buy $400-million road assets from India's Welspun Group

-
ALSO READ
Welspun group co to build 1 mn sq ft warehousing for Bengaluru City Region
Actis to infuse $850 million into sustainable infra projects in India
Tata Realty to invest Rs 5,000 cr to build IT park project in Navi Mumbai
IndoSpace enhances presence in west with two logistics parks in Gujarat
What are virtual digital assets?
-
Actis is nearing a deal to acquire a portfolio of road assets from India’s Welspun Group for about $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The buyout firm is in advanced talks for the assets and is set to beat out a number of rival bidders, the people said.
A deal could give the conglomerate’s road portfolio an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, one of the person said. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, the person said. Talks could still fall apart and other bidders could emerge, they said.
Representatives for Actis and Welspun Group declined to comment. Welspun Group has businesses spanning textiles, pipes, infrastructure and steelmaking and employs more than 26,000 people, according to its website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU