Active pharmaceutical ingredients focus helps drug firms offset slowdown

Major drug firms in India have posted robust growth in their active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business in 2018-19, as supply disruptions in the international market helped them gain share. Analysts say that with the prices of API or bulk drugs going up, the segment’s revenues have seen a rise.

Growth in the API business has also partly offset slowdown in the domestic business. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, for example, has posted a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its API business in 2018-19 to Rs 1,730 crore, against 8.5 per cent dip in revenues from the ...